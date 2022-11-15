Starbucks Reserve to open new location at Empire State Building this week

A brand new Starbucks Reserve store is opening to the public at the Empire State Building on Wednesday morning.

Located at 350 5th Avenue, the Starbucks Reserve spans 23,000 square feet over three floors and celebrates connecting over coffee. The store will officially open its doors at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16.

“Starbucks Reserve locations are designed to spotlight our exquisite Starbucks Reserve® coffee and showcase our heritage, expertise, and dedication to coffee craft through interactive coffee experiences where barista craft is the cornerstone,” said Mark Ring, SVP of U.S. retail at Starbucks. “The Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store is a one-of-a-kind destination that highlights our commitment to push the boundaries of coffee craft and offer our customers new, immersive and multi-sensory coffeehouses that are designed to inspire and create moments of connection in this special space.”

This Reserve location marks the third Starbucks in the Empire State Building, however, those who come by will find that it’s a very different experience compared to your average Starbucks experience. Throughout the building, customers will see hand-painted murals created by NYC-based artists accompanied by an art deco style that honors the historic building.

“We are honored to have been a part of New York City for more than thirty years and the iconic Empire State building for almost 15 years. We look forward to welcoming customers to the new Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store on Nov. 16 for an experience like no other, in a city like no other,” said Ring.

On the store’s first floor, customers can order a variety of Starbucks beverages, including those made with the signature Starbucks Reserve® blend. The Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building® Microblend, which is roasted locally in the Meatpacking District, will be exclusively sold in this store and will be the primary blend for all coffee-based drinks, including the Hazelnut Bianco Latte, the Nitro Almondmilk Mocha, the Starbucks Caramel Macchiato and the Peppermint Mocha.

The first floor will also feature a selection of food from Princi, the renowned artisanal boutique bakery and café founded by Italian baker Rocco Princi, including options such as cakes and tarts, avocado toast, brioche, freshly baked cornetti, focaccia and pizza. Customers can also shop through exclusive treats and products, including signature coffee blends, reusable cups and tumblers, olive oil, coffee making supplies and a variety of chocolate bars.

When you head upstairs to the second floor, you’ll find the Starbucks Reserve’s restaurant and bar, complete with menu items that were made for sharing and connecting over. The items from Princi were made exclusively by Starbucks Reserve, and there are options for brunch, lunch and more, and include options such as a lemon yogurt with roasted cherry tomatoes, a sourdough waffle with apples and whipped cream, polenta fires with a lemon aioli, and a mushroom frittata, just to name a few. Each seating will also include a complimentary tasting of the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building Microblend.

Also on this level guests can enjoy a full bar with lots of classic cocktails and coffee-based cocktails available. The store boasts table-side service of shareable cocktails that are only available at this location, including the Empire Negroni, Siren Tea Punch Fountain, Starbucks Reserve Royale Experience, and the Big Apple Blossom. All of this can be enjoyed while overlooking the street level of the often bustling 5th Avenue.

Meanwhile, when you head down to the concourse level, you are met with a completely different experience. Known as the aptly named Experience Lounge, guests can sign up for different workshops that are held on this level. Options include Whiskey Barrel-Aged 101, Starbucks Reserve Brewtender for A Day, Espresso Martini Flight Fundamentals and Fun with Spirit-Free Spritzes.

If you love cold pressed espresso, then this workshop is for you. The Cold Pressed Espresso Tasting Experience is a guided, multi-sensory tasting flight featuring several new beverages, including the Iced Apple Americano and Malted Milkshake with Black Lemon. This reservation-only experience is offered daily at the Innovation Bar. Tickets to these experiences can be reserved online at the Starbucks Reserve website.

If workshops aren’t your thing, no worries. The lounge is also a great space to relax and recharge while trying a selection of small bites and drinks. In addition to the Starbucks Cold Pressed Espresso beverages, guests can also order signature tableside flights such as the Single Origin Brew & Bites Flight, Espresso Martini & Dessert Flight, Cold Brew & Sweets, or the Empire Affogato Flight.

For more information, including hours of operation, visit www.starbucksreserve.com/en-us/locations/esb.