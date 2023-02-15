Look up New York! A chain of lights are now visible in the Big Apple sky each night this week.

The lights stem from the launch of Starlink satellites, which create a train of lights. The satellites are being launched by SpaceX, a satellite communications company and spacecraft manufacturer.

The lights first became visible in the New York skyline at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and they can be seen across the city each night for the rest of the week. A tracking website is available, which provides the best times they can be viewed based on a location.

The lights will be visible from the NYC area until Saturday night.

The satellites are used to provide broadband internet worldwide. SpaceX first launched the satellites in 2019 and has sent about 3,000 into orbit. The company is expected to launch thousands more, with the Federal Communications Commission approving SpaceX’s application to send an additional 7,500 into orbit.

When the satellites are launched, they shoot up in a straight line and at a certain point the sun glints off them making them visible.

SpaceX was founded by Elon Musk in 2002.