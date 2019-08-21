LATEST PAPER
Men steal dog from outside Williamsburg grocery store, NYPD says

A man snatched a dog from a corner in Williamsburg on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Cops are looking for two men who stole a woman’s dog from a Williamsburg corner this week. 

Video surveillance caught one of the men dragging the terrier mix by the collar at about 9 p.m. Monday outside a grocery store on Humboldt Street and Flushing Avenue. 

The 21-year-old pet owner had left the dog, named Theo, on a leash outside the store, cops said, but when she came out, all that was there was the leash.

Police are looking for the dognapper and a second man seen walking ahead of him in the surveillance footage.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

