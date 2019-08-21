Cops are looking for two men who stole a woman’s dog from a Williamsburg corner this week.

Video surveillance caught one of the men dragging the terrier mix by the collar at about 9 p.m. Monday outside a grocery store on Humboldt Street and Flushing Avenue.

The 21-year-old pet owner had left the dog, named Theo, on a leash outside the store, cops said, but when she came out, all that was there was the leash.

Police are looking for the dognapper and a second man seen walking ahead of him in the surveillance footage.

🚨WANTED: Who took Theo?



On 8/19 around 9 PM, on the corner of Humboldt & Flushing Ave in Brooklyn, Theo the terrier mix was taken after his owner went into a store & left him outside. Know these guys? Know where the pup is? Call anonymously or DM @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/uROIwC7bEj — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) Aug 233, 2019

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.