News Men steal dog from outside Williamsburg grocery store, NYPD says A man snatched a dog from a corner in Williamsburg on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated August 21, 2019 10:08 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Cops are looking for two men who stole a woman’s dog from a Williamsburg corner this week. Video surveillance caught one of the men dragging the terrier mix by the collar at about 9 p.m. Monday outside a grocery store on Humboldt Street and Flushing Avenue. The 21-year-old pet owner had left the dog, named Theo, on a leash outside the store, cops said, but when she came out, all that was there was the leash. Police are looking for the dognapper and a second man seen walking ahead of him in the surveillance footage. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.