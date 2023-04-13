Stray bullet enters Bronx apartment following gunfight on street: NYPD

A gunfight on a Bronx street Monday saw a stray bullet enter an apartment building in the Morris Heights section of the borough, according to police.

The bullet pierced an apartment in a residential building located in the vicinity of Andrews Avenue South and West Burnside Avenue at around 2:05 p.m. No one was injured, police said.

The stray bullet stemmed from a gunfight that took place after two men on a moped targeted two individuals who were walking down the street.

One of the suspects on the moped displayed a firearm and discharged several rounds in the direction of one of the men who was running away from the scene on foot.

The man who was running away then fired several shots back at the individuals on the moped. None of the men were injured in the exchange of fire.

Police have released photos of the two men on the moped as well as the two men who were walking down the street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).