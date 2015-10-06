Subway performer punched E train rider in the face for recording him, NYPD says

An E-train passenger got a fat lip last month when he was slugged by a subway performer who objected to being recorded, the NYPD said Monday.

The victim told police he was recording a group of subway performers on a Manhattan-bound E train in Queens on Sept. 24 when the incident occurred. Police said the performer told the man, 55, to stop recording. It is not clear when the assault occurred. Police said the performer punched the victim in the face and spat on him. The victim suffered a laceration on his lip.

The performer left the train at the Queens Plaza stop, police say. He is described as between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, and he weighs about 160 pounds. The suspect is believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.