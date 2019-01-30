Advocates on Wednesday gathered at the Seventh Avenue subway station to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expand the number of elevators and accessible features to the entire subway system following the death of a 22-year-old woman who fell down the stairs while traveling with her 1-year-old daughter.

The rally, organized by several transit and disability advocates, came after Malaysia Goodson of Stamford, Connecticut, fell down the stairs of the elevator-free Seventh Avenue B/D/E station, at West 53rd Street, on Monday evening. Goodson was with her daughter and had a stroller when she fell, but police said Wednesday that it was not immediately clear if the little girl was inside the stroller at the time of the fall. Witnesses told investigators that the girl was found next to Goodson.

Goodson was found unconscious and was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her daughter was not injured and had been reunited with family, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Goodson had suffered any kind of medical episode before her fall, and her cause of death was being investigated by the city's medical examiner on Wednesday.

An 'avoidable' tragedy

On Wednesday, accessibility advocates laid flowers outside the entrance to the subway station where Goodson died, saying her death was a signal that it is past time for Cuomo and the MTA to increase elevator access in the notoriously inaccessible subway system.

“Make the subway safe and accessible — that’s the way to avoid avoidable tragedies like what happened to Malaysia Goodson on Monday night,” said Joe Rappaport, the executive director for the Brooklyn Center for the Independence of the Disabled.

Only 118 stations, or about a quarter of the MTA's subway system, are accessible via an elevator. There are about 200,000 mobility-impaired residents in the city as well as another 340,000 seniors and 200,000 children younger than 5, according to a recent report from the city comptroller's office.

While the MTA has proposed a plan to dramatically increase station accessibility, advocates said the authority must enter a legally binding agreement to do so.

The MTA has for decades fought pressure to increase accessibility in its subways and has struggled to keep the elevators it does have in working order. When MTA Transit president Andy Byford arrived at the authority last year, he pledged to make accessibility a top priority and included a blueprint to add elevators to more than 50 stations in the first half of his 10-year modernization plan called Fast Forward. That plan, however, remains unfunded.

At the same time, the MTA is entangled in multiple accessibility-related lawsuits with advocacy groups and has been accused of violating the city’s Human Rights Law. The MTA did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

“If the MTA wants to assure the public that this matter will be addressed finally and forever, they would come and put that down on paper with precise details and a timetable and one that is enforceable by the courts,” said Susan Dooha, the executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York. “They would not leave the air filled with promises that may never be realized.”

Sasha Blair-Goldensohn, a wheelchair user and plaintiff in a lawsuit against the MTA, said the elevators are vital not just to those who are disabled but also to commuters with young children, the elderly as well as others traveling with large packages.

“Malaysia Goodson’s family is paying,” he added. “Everyone who has to haul a stroller up a staircase; haul a suitcase or delivery cart — those people are all paying. We’re all paying every day.”