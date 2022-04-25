Summer Rising enrollment officially open for New York City youth

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks were joined by the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) to announce the Summer Rising program’s open enrollment on the Department of Education (DOE) website.

The program’s enrollment period began at 8:00 am EST on April 25 on the DOE website, with limited spots available for parents to enroll their K-8 students for the program. As previously announced, six weeks of free programming for middle schoolers and seven weeks for elementary school students will be available in July and August.

“Summer is right around the corner, and with it comes new opportunities for our students to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Mayor Adams. “Summer Rising will turn our city into a classroom, addressing the COVID-19 learning gap while also reigniting the joy of learning through hands-on educational experience. Together, as a city, we have an opportunity for our students to have an engaged summer — let’s seize the moment.”

The Summer Rising program aims to connect 110,000 NYC students to fun, culturally relevant, hands-on experiences to strengthen their academic, emotional and social skills.

“Given the challenges of the last couple of years, I am so excited to kick off enrollment for Summer Rising for what will be one of the most important summers our students will have,” said Chancellor Banks. “This is a real opportunity for students to return to the joy of learning by engaging in rigorous academic programming while also getting out beyond the four walls of their classrooms and experiencing all our city has to offer.”

The program – organized and administered jointly by the DOE and DYCD – will also provide options for extended optional hours for students within District 75 or students with 12-month Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) so that families can better plan for the summer.

“DYCD’s community-based organizations will be rising to the moment of this historic summer by providing young people with even more opportunities for fun, learning, and social-emotional growth,” said DYCD Deputy Commissioner for Youth Services Susan Haskell. “Working in partnership with our funded providers and DOE, DYCD is proud to be part of this unprecedented and life changing expansion of summer programs for youth who are in grades K-8.”

To address the needs of students, the program stresses “cultivating curiosity” through activities to develop their interests, build skills, foster conversations, and generate new experiences;

helping young people feel more socially connected to their peers, caring adults, school community, and city; and social, emotional, and academic support.

To enroll, interested parents and guardians should visit the Summer Rising enrollment website as soon as possible to secure a spot. Students in DOE or charter schools will need to use their nine-digit student ID number. Families that need help completing the enrollment application should contact their school’s parent coordinator.

After enrolling, parents will receive an email confirming their child’s Summer Rising seat. Parents and families should contact the parent coordinator at their school with any questions or email summer@schools.nyc.gov for more information.