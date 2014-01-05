Super Bowl means super revenues for city

The teams competing in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife stadium have yet to be determined, but tourism and hospitality industries …

The teams competing in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife stadium have yet to be determined, but tourism and hospitality industries say New York City is the winner.

Officials from hotel and restaurant groups Sunday joined Rep. Carolyn Maloney of Manhattan’s East Side in cheering the $600 million in economic benefits the NFL estimates will come to New York City during Super Bowl Week.

"It’s the biggest sports and entertainment event in the world and it’s taking place in the world’s greatest stage, right here in New York and New Jersey," Maloney said.

The game will be held in the New Jersey stadium Feb. 2, with the NFL planning a week of Super Bowl events, activities and concerts in New York and New Jersey.

New York City will rename Broadway between Times Square and Herald Square to Super Bowl Boulevard, which will become a hub for fans to celebrate before game day. The stretch of Broadway will be closed to traffic between Jan. 29 to Feb. 1.

The Super Bowl is expected to attract about 500,000 tourists to New York City-area and 82,000 ticketholders. Maloney said hotels and restaurants are realizing the economic gains from the Big Game.

The United Restaurant and Tavern Owners Association reported a 35% increase in its members’ reservations, according to the congresswoman. "All of this is a tremendous boost for jobs and revenue for New York," Maloney said.