Police arrest suspect accused of pushing teen onto No. 7 subway tracks in Corona, Queens

The teen sustained only minor injuries, cops said.

Police have arrested a suspect several days after a teen girl was shoved onto the subway tracks in Corona.

George Pautt, 38, was arrested on Thursday, police said.

According to police, Pautt pushed a 15-year-old Queens girl off the Manhattan-bound No. 7 train platform at 103rd Street-Corona Plaza and onto the tracks as a train approached the station just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. He then fled the scene.

Luckily, the train’s operator spotted the victim and hit the brakes as the teen squeezed between the platform and the train’s wheels, cops said. Emergency personnel took her to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

Pautt is charged with second-degree attempted murder, authorities said.