Suspect cuffed for fatally shooting man following argument in Brooklyn

A man was arrested in connection to a Brooklyn shooting that left one man dead in October.

Trey McFarlene, 22, was arrested for the death of 41-year-old Dwayne Johnson.

According to police, at 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 14 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in front of 1096 Rutland Road. Upon their arrival, officers learned that Johnson was shot in the chest at that location following a verbal dispute with the shooter.

Johnson was taken to Brookdale Hospital by private means and was pronounced dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, McFarlene was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Additional reporting by Robert Pozarycki.