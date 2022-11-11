Suspect dies after police-involved shooting in Brooklyn: NYPD

A man who was believed to be involved in a domestic violence incident in Brooklyn died on Thursday night following a shoot-out with police officers.

According to police, at 10:16 p.m. on Nov. 10 a patrol sergeant and his operator from the 60th Precinct were in the vicinity of 36th Street and Mermaid Avenue when they heard shots fired. As the shots were fired, the officers were approached by two women who were screaming that the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was threatening to shoot them.

At this time, two 911 calls came in and the area’s ShotSpotter scanners activated as well, and three more NYPD units — one marked car and two unmarked — arrived on scene at 36th Street and Neptune Avenue. As they get to the corner, the officers see the man, who police say immediately started to fire at the officers.

The officers returned fire, and the suspect went to the ground. While on the ground, police say that he continued to fire at the officers. The suspect eventually stopped and the officers closed in on the suspect and arrest him. Officers began to render aid and perform CPR on the shooter, but he ultimately died at the scene.

Officers suffered minor injuries as a result and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. A firearm and several shell casings were recovered at the scene, though it is unclear at this time how many shots were fired by the officers and by the suspect.

Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey told the press that the suspect was believed to be involved in a domestic violence incident and that the two women that flagged down the sergeant were the victims. The women were taken back to the 60th Precinct stationhouse for further interviews.

The NYPD is looking for additional witnesses and video connected to this incident. The investigation remains ongoing.