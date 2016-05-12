Suspect shot by police bites cop during Queens traffic stop, NYPD says

Police said charges are pending against the suspect.

A 34-year-old man was shot by police on Wednesday evening after cops said he bit an officer and aimed a gun at them during a traffic stop in Queens.

A sergeant and two officers first approached Ramell Lockwood’s Mercedes-Benz just before 11 p.m. when they saw him run a red light a Hollis Avenue and 212th Street in Queens Village, police said.

When the officers, part of an anti-crime unit, approached Lockwood, of Hempstead, he momentarily stopped. But he allegedly wouldn’t shift the car to park.

“The sergeant attempted to open the door of the vehicle on the passenger’s side to engage the motorist, but the driver suddenly sped off with the sergeant still inside the vehicle,” said NYPD Chief of Department James O’Neill.

They drove for another five blocks, O’Neill said, before Lockwood was forced to a stop. He then allegedly got out of the car “and brandished a firearm,” he said.

The sergeant fired once, striking Lockwood in the right leg, police said.

Lockwood, currently on parole for a prior gun arrest, struggled with the officers, who had followed in their unmarked police cars. During the incident, Lockwood allegedly bit one of the officers on his left arm, police said.

The officers were taken to to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park where they were treated and released, police said.

Lockwood, who was taken to Queens Hospital Center in Jamaica in stable condition, was charged with a slew of offenses, including assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

A loaded .40 caliber Glock 26 semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.