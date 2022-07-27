Suspect sought for stabbing man multiple times in Washington Heights

The NYPD is looking for a man who stabbed someone outside a Washington Heights apartment building.

According to police, at 11:50 p.m. on June 5 a 38-year-old man was leaving his building, located in the vicinity of Amsterdam Avenue and West 161 Street, when he was approached by an unknown man. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times to the left abdomen area and once to the right arm.

The suspect then fled on foot to parts unknown. The victim was taken by paramedics to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man that is partially bald, has a heavy build and is between the ages of 40 and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, white socks and black sandals.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.