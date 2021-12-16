Suspect threatens and bashes victim with cellphone while on Soho subway platform: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man on a Soho subway station platform.

According to police, at 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 13 a 21-year-old man was on the northbound platform at the Prince Street subway station when an unknown man approached him and began to hit the victim in the face with his cellphone. The suspect stated that if he would kill the victim if he ever came back to that station.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim suffered bleeding and bruising to his nose but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from MTA security footage:

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a dark complexion and black hair, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, red, jacket, black sneakers and blue hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.