Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Suspects wanted for sexually assaulting and robbing woman in her Brooklyn apartment

By
comments
Posted on
robbery sex assault brooklyn
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for three crooks who were involved in a sexual assault and gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, at 8:45 p.m. on July 18 a 47-year-old old woman was in her apartment building, located in the vicinity of Ocean Parkway and Avenue P, when she was approached by two unknown men. The suspects forced her inside of her apartment at sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspects then grabbed the victim’s money, jewelry and electronics from the apartment. A third suspect entered the apartment at this time and all three fled with the victim’s property.

Police released a video and photos of the suspects wanted for the robbery:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC