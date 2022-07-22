Suspects wanted for sexually assaulting and robbing woman in her Brooklyn apartment

Cops are looking for three crooks who were involved in a sexual assault and gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, at 8:45 p.m. on July 18 a 47-year-old old woman was in her apartment building, located in the vicinity of Ocean Parkway and Avenue P, when she was approached by two unknown men. The suspects forced her inside of her apartment at sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspects then grabbed the victim’s money, jewelry and electronics from the apartment. A third suspect entered the apartment at this time and all three fled with the victim’s property.

Police released a video and photos of the suspects wanted for the robbery:

