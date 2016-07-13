Suspects yelled anti-gay slurs, stabbed man in the Bronx, NYPD says

An NYPD spokesman said the department’s hate crimes unit is investigating the stabbing.

Police are searching for two suspects who they said are behind an apparent bias attack against a man in the Bronx.

The attack happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, near the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Neptune Lane, police said.

According to investigators, the two suspects yelled anti-gay slurs at the 49-year-old victim before one of the men stabbed him in the left arm with a sharp object.

Police said the suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to New York Westchester Square Medical Center in stable condition, according to investigators.

An NYPD spokesman said the department’s hate crimes unit is investigating the stabbing.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of the two suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.