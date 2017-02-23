Quantcast
Sword-wielding suspect attacks man in the Bronx, NYPD says

Nicole Brown
February 23, 2017
The suspect attacked another man with the sword, police said.

Police released video footage Wednesday of man who allegedly attacked another man with a sword in the Bronx.

The suspect was caught on video running down the street carrying a large sword on Monday. He had attacked a 36-year-old man with the weapon after getting into a verbal argument at about 2:30 p.m. near Merritt Avenue and Conner Street in Eastchester, cops said. 

The victim had a serious injury to the left arm, but was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said. 

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

 

