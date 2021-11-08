SEE IT: Take a look inside The Stone Age, the city’s first immersive cannabis experience

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City’s first immersive cannabis experience allows visitors to embody the euphoric side of marijuana while also educating them about the different aspects of the plant in science and society.

A few weeks ago, The Stone Age opened up to the public in Manhattan. The city’s first fully immersive cannabis-inspired experience is the brainchild of Sasha Perlman and Elizabeth Santana, who sought to cultivate awareness and promote a greater understanding of plant medicine and advocate for a wellness lifestyle through purpose-driven engagement.

When you step inside The Stone Age, you are immediately greeted by a mural that was created by artists Adam Fujita and Natasha Platt. Each exhibit throughout the experience was created by local artists.

Each room was designed with the utmost intention and heart to stimulate your senses and educate your mind through the various states of being connected to cannabis. You’ll start your visit by checking out Enlightenment, which highlights the plant itself and prepares you for the rest of the exhibition.

The next state of being that is explored is Arousal. Sex and cannabis are two topics that are generally stigmatized and actually go hand in hand with each other. This section takes you through the four phases of arousal: Anticipation, Excitement, Plateau, and Orgasm, and illustrates them and the parallels between sex and cannabis with unique art exhibits, including a swinging ball that amps up anticipation and a black light room of excitement.

The next stage is Creativity. Cannabis plays a huge role in many creative endeavors, whether it is through expressing new ideas or discovering new ways of thinking. The Creativity section is highlighted by interactive projector walls and a DJ space for visitors to use.

Next up is Euphoria, where you can completely give yourself away to the heightened state of happiness and excitement. This room is lit with vibrant colors and the walls are adorned with crystals as well as murals on the wall, plus a huge mirror.

At this point, The Stone Age takes a turn and leans more into the educational side of its platform. The next topic that is explored is Pain, which starts the conversation on big pharma and the use of opioids in the United States. This section is highlighted by a huge art piece of prescription sheets for opioids, plus pods where you can feel the same cloudiness that comes with taking opioids.

Next is Mindfulness, where you can focus on slowing down and being present. There is a spot where you can tell future visitors how you focus on self-care and mindfulness in your day-to-day life. This exhibit is cleaned regularly to prevent visitors from spreading COVID-19.

Finally, the last section of the space is called Awareness, which takes a hard look at cannabis and the legal system. For many years, cannabis was illegal in the United States, and while it’s legal in a handful of states (including New York), many people of color have been incarcerated on marijuana offenses. This section includes art and writings from past and current inmates about their experiences with the penal system, plus and recreation of a jail cell to really send the messages home.

At the end of the experience, you’ll find the gift shop which has several CBD and hemp products, many of which are made by local businesses. You can also buy art made by inmates in the Awareness section of the exhibit, with all of those proceeds going to support the artist directly.

The Stone Age is located at 607 Avenue of the Americas and is open from 4 to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thestoneagenyc.com.