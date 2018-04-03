LATEST PAPER
Target plans small-format stores in Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island

The new stores will offer limited products and services based on the assessed needs of their neighborhoods.

Target plans to open new stores on Staten Island and Manhattan's Upper East Side by 2019, and another store in Astoria, Queens, by 2022, according to the retailer. Photo Credit: Target

By amNY
Target announced plans Tuesday to open three small-format stores — employing 50-100 people each — on the Upper East Side, Astoria and Staten Island. The stores are part of a nationwide rollout of 130 small stores by 2019.

Each location will offer different products and services based on the assessed needs of their respective neighborhoods. The Staten Island store will include both a CVS pharmacy and a Starbucks, for example, while the UES location will offer a broader assortment of beauty products and food options.

“All three of these new stores will offer the best of Target in that borough,” said Mark Schindele, Target’s senior vice president of properties, in a statement.

Two of the city's three new stores will open in 2019: One near East 70th Street and Third Avenue in Manhattan, and the other near Forest Avenue and Marianne Street in Staten Island. The Astoria store will open on 31st Street near the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in 2022.

