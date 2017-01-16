Taxstone arrested in Irving Plaza shooting at T.I. concert in May, NYPD says

Daryl Campbell, known as Taxstone, was transferred to federal custody, police said.

The Irving Plaza shooting at the T.I. concert on May 25, 2016, left one man dead and three people injured. Photo Credit: iStock

Hip-hop personality Taxstone was charged Monday in connection with the fatal shooting at a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza last spring, police said.

Taxstone, whose real name is Daryl Campbell, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He was arrested in Brooklyn, but by Monday afternoon he had been transferred into federal custody, where he was facing a related federal charge, police said.

The shooting, which broke out in a green room above the main stage at the concert venue on May 25, 2016, killed 33-year-old Ronald McPhatter and injured three people, including rapper Roland Collins, aka Troy Ave.

Collins was arrested after the shooting and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, but he was not charged in McPhatter’s death, police said. He pleaded not guilty in June and was released on bail in July.

Campbell, who is known for his “Tax Season” podcast on the Loud Speakers Network, was previously convicted of attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon and released from prison in December 2012, according to New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

An attorney for Campbell couldn’t be reached for comment.