Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 16-year-old boy was sentenced on Thursday for his role in the deadly stabbing of Tessa Majors.

Luchiano Lewis pleaded guilty to murder and robbery of the 18-year-old Barnard College freshman, who was stabbed to death in Morningside Park in December 2019. Lewis was initially indicted in February 2020 and was charged as an adult.

According to the Daily News, Lewis stated during his guilty plea that he and his two friends had planned to mug someone in the park, and when their first attempt failed, the trio set their sights on Majors. Lewis said that he didn’t know that Majors had been killed until he read about it online the following day. During his guilty plea, Lewis stated that Rashaun Weaver committed the stabbing.

Lewis was sentenced to 9 years to life in prison.

Weaver pleaded not guilty and is also being charged as an adult. A third teen who was at the scene of the crime pleaded guilty to robbery in June 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.