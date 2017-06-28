Teen girl found drunk in her underwear on Queens street, NYPD says

The teen, who doesn’t remember the attack, was at a party before she was found, police said.

A teenage girl was found unconscious, wearing just her underwear, on a street in Maspeth on Sunday, June 25, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton

The NYPD’s special victims unit is investigating the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl who was found drunk in her underwear on a Queens street over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

The girl was found unconscious near 47th Avenue and 70th Street in Maspeth at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. She doesn’t remember anything of the attack, according to police, and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The girl had been at a party before she turned up on the street, but the location was not given to officers, an NYPD spokesman said.

Since the teen doesn’t remember how she got on the street or who assaulted her, police said they are canvassing surrounding homes and businesses for surveillance images that might show the victim and her assailant together.

The investigation is ongoing.

With Lauren Cook