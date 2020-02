Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized 10 homes.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized 10 homes in the East Village over the last few months, police said Monday.

The man allegedly stole tens of thousands of electronic goods between Aug. 3 and Oct. 20, police said.

In the first incident he took more than $19,000 worth of electronics, police said. The man took another $9,500 worth of electronics later that month.

His latest burglary was on East 7th Street, police said.