Texas woman tries to bring gun into 9/11 memorial

A tourist from Texas was charged with bringing two loaded guns into the 9/11 memorial over the weekend, insisting she had a concealed carry permit from the Lone Star State.

The woman, 31-year-old Elizabeth Enderli, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

Enderli is from Baytown, Texas, about 30 minutes east of Houston, and was held without bail.

“I have two loaded firearms in my backpack,” Enderli allegedly told a World Trade Center officer when she tried to tour the memorial on Saturday about 4:30 p.m.

The officer found a Pavona 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a Taurus .380 semi-automatic pistol, both loaded.

An attorney for Enderli did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 28.