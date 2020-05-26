Manhattan wine shop adds rosé sampler for pickup and delivery

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A local wine shop is offering deals for pickup, local or statewide delivery during the pandemic.

Chelsea Wine Vault is offering a wide variety of wine and spirits at their Chelsea Market store, located at 75 9th Avenue. Pickups will be available curbside, or New York City residents can opt to have their orders delivered. A complete list of available wines and spirits is available on Chelsea Wine Vault’s website.

A highlight of Chelsea Wine Vault’s latest offerings as summer approaches is a Rosé Mixed 6-Pack Sampler. For $89.99, patrons get a sampler offer six different rosé wines with a wide range of taste, color and region origin.

The Sampler is made up of:

Bodegas Muga – Rosado Rioja 2018

Pierre Sparr – Cremant D’Alsace Rose NV

Chateau Gassier – Le Pas du Moine Rose Côtes de Provence Sainte-Victoire 2018

Beaurenard – Biotifulfox Rose 2018

Domaine Laroche – Mas La Chevaliere Rose 2019

Feudo Montoni – Nerello Mascalese Rose di Adele 2019

New York City orders for pickup or delivery can be made by calling 212-462-4244 or via Mercato. Statewide deliveries can be ordered through chelseawinevault.com.