Randall’s Island Park offers an escape from quarantine blues

BY FANNI FRANKL

Randall’s Island Park is open to anyone wishing for a serene staycation with miles of greenery and waterfront pathways.

Even though international travel is restricted, there are still beautiful, scenic destinations in New York City to enjoy outside, to take a break from being stuck inside. Sunshine, clean air and relaxed surroundings are all features of this park easily accessible from Queens, Manhattan and The Bronx by vehicle, by bicycle and on foot.

Randall’s Island Park is also home to a butterfly sanctuary, perfect to bring family and children to witness breathtaking glimpses of these insects while also getting exercise by strolling the 10 miles of walkways. Views of Manhattan are also a gorgeous feature at this park for any family or couple to enjoy. People can also explore the over 20 acres of restored wetlands and natural areas and enjoy the Island’s wide open spaces, fields, urban farm, and playground,

Deborah Maher, President of the Randall’s Island Park Alliance commented about the significance of Randall’s Island Park, especially during the coronavirus.

Randall’s Island Park serves as a respite for all New Yorkers,” Maher said in an email. “With 330 acres of parkland on a 500 acre island, Randall’s Island Park is a great place to enjoy a walk, run, or bike ride because of the wide open space available. For many, Randall’s Island Park serves as their special place to connect to nature and leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind, even if for just a few hours.”

The Park follows all safety guidelines set forth by the state shared by other New York City parks including social distancing, wearing a face covering and prohibiting large gatherings. Even during the height of the pandemic, Randall’s Island park remained open “to offer support during this time,” according to Maher.

Instead of hosting thousands of New York City children for their free education program, the Park’s urban farm now donates fresh produce to local food pantries – NY Common Pantry and LSA Family Health Services. According to Maher, they have donated 1,000 pounds of produce to date.

Randall’s Island Park now offers self-guided tours and activities to do either at the Park or at home, geared especially toward supporting local parents and educators.

Visit the Park’s website to learn more about it and to stay updated.