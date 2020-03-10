Quantcast
The Villager

Residential burglary and a big perfume theft in this week’s Village blotter

Gabe Herman
1 hour ago
2 min read
A surveillance image of the 13th St. and Greenwich Ave. alleged burglary suspect. (Courtesy NYPD)

Late-night break-in at Village residence

There was a burglary in a residence at West 13th Street and Greenwich Avenue, on Monday, March 9, police said. Around 2:15 a.m., a man allegedly forced his way into the residence through a front door, then took several handbags and various items of jewelry with a total estimated value of $12,000. He then fled on foot in an unknown direction, officials said.

 

Restaurant Burglary on Carmine Street

The suspect in the alleged restaurant burglary on Carmine Street. (Courtesy NYPD)

Police released surveillance images of a man wanted for an alleged burglary at Jajaja Plantas Méxicana restaurant, at 63 Carmine St. On Feb. 13, around 4:55 a.m., officials said the man forcibly entered the basement by breaking through drywall, then allegedly broke open a safe and took about $300, three iPads and several W2 envelopes, before fleeing.

 

Rotten theft at Sephora in Soho

Images of the alleged Sephora thieves. (Twitter/@NYPD1Pct)

Police said they are looking for two men in connection with a theft at Sephora, 557 Broadway. On March 2, around 7 p.m., a man told police that two unidentified males entered the store, placed 51 fragrance items, valued around $5,407, into backpacks and then fled without paying.  

 

Wallet theft at Cooper Square

The alleged Cooper Square wallet thief. (Twitter/@NYPD9Pct)

A man is wanted for grand larceny after stealing a wallet at Cooper Square, police said. On Monday, March 2, a man allegedly took a female victim’s wallet from her cubicle in 30 Cooper Square. Anyone with information is asked to call 212-477-7809 or 800-577-TIPS (8477).

Gabe Herman

