Residential burglary and a big perfume theft in this week’s Village blotter

Late-night break-in at Village residence

There was a burglary in a residence at West 13th Street and Greenwich Avenue, on Monday, March 9, police said. Around 2:15 a.m., a man allegedly forced his way into the residence through a front door, then took several handbags and various items of jewelry with a total estimated value of $12,000. He then fled on foot in an unknown direction, officials said.

Restaurant Burglary on Carmine Street

Police released surveillance images of a man wanted for an alleged burglary at Jajaja Plantas Méxicana restaurant, at 63 Carmine St. On Feb. 13, around 4:55 a.m., officials said the man forcibly entered the basement by breaking through drywall, then allegedly broke open a safe and took about $300, three iPads and several W2 envelopes, before fleeing.

Rotten theft at Sephora in Soho

Police said they are looking for two men in connection with a theft at Sephora, 557 Broadway. On March 2, around 7 p.m., a man told police that two unidentified males entered the store, placed 51 fragrance items, valued around $5,407, into backpacks and then fled without paying.

Wallet theft at Cooper Square

A man is wanted for grand larceny after stealing a wallet at Cooper Square, police said. On Monday, March 2, a man allegedly took a female victim’s wallet from her cubicle in 30 Cooper Square. Anyone with information is asked to call 212-477-7809 or 800-577-TIPS (8477).