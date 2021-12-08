Thief gropes woman and takes off with her cellphone on Murray Hill street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a thief who groped a woman while robbing her on a Murray Hill corner.

According to police, at 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 4 a 28-year-old woman was walking at the corner of East 40th Street and 1st Avenue when an unknown man approached her from behind and covered her mouth. The suspect proceeded to touch the victim’s vagina and buttocks before forcibly taking her cellphone.

The suspect then fled the scene westbound on East 40th Street.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who is described as a Black man standing 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a black sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.