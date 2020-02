Members of an alleged group of fraudsters were indicted Wednesday on charges of stealing private financial data from customers at …

Members of an alleged group of fraudsters were indicted Wednesday on charges of stealing private financial data from customers at a Hale & Hearty restaurant, according to the Manhattan district attorney.

Prosecutors say various defendants, 11 in total, pilfered $90,000 by skimming credit and debit cards from the midtown eatery where one was employed. They also swiped $50,000 from counterfeit checks and $20,000 from stealing victims’ IDs. At least 60 victims were targeted.