Thieving duo sought for attacking and robbing two men in Midtown in one day

Cops are looking for a duo who beat and robbed two separate people in Midtown on the same day last week.

According to police, at 5:53 a.m. on June 3 a 32-year-old man was walking in front of 403 West 40th Street when he was approached by two unknown men who blocked his path. One suspect punched the man in the face while the other took the victim’s AirPods.

The pair fled the scene in an unknown direction but were later seen inside the 42nd Street—Port Authority subway station. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

At 10:46 p.m. that same day, the suspects approached a 43-year-old man, who was walking across from 445 West 46 Street, and blocked his path. One suspect punched the victim in the face while the other took $60 from the victim’s pocket. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects, both described as men with dark complexions, taken from inside the 42nd Street subway station:

The first suspect, described as having short dark braided hair, a thin build and blotchy skin, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, was last seen wearing a red Calvin Klein hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. The second suspect, described as having short dark hair, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, was last seen wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.