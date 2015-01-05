Thomas Gilbert, hedge fund giant, found shot to death in Manhattan apartment

His son was taken into custody.

A man found fatally shot in the head yesterday afternoon in the bedroom of a tony Beekman Place apartment was hedge fund giant Thomas Gilbert, Bloomberg reported. Cops responded to a 911 call placed at 3:31 p.m. and found Gilbert unresponsive in a pool of blood in his eighth-floor apartment. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Gilbert’s son, Thomas Gilbert Jr., was taken into custody following the shooting, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation said. He was not immediately charged.

Police Commissioner Bill Bratton was expected to speak about the incident at a new conference on Monday afternoon.

“No one has been arrested as of yet. The investigation is continuing,” a police spokesman said.

A graduate of Princeton with an MBA from Harvard, Gilbert founded Wainscott Capital Partners, a hedge fund which invests in private and public equities, in 2011. He co-founded and managed Syzygy Therapeutics LLC, which invested in private biotechnology stocks, from January 2010 to March 2011, according to his LinkedIn page.