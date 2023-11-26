Three firefighters, one resident injured in Bronx apartment fire: FDNY

Three firefighters and one resident were injured on Sunday when a fire tore through a Bronx NYCHA building, FDNY said.

According to FDNY sources, firefighters rushed to Mitchel Houses at 215 Alexander Avenue at around 11:01 a.m., after flames could be seen erupting from the eighth floor of the 20-story apartment building.

FDNY reports that some 78 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the incident. Smoke eaters could be seen taking axes to window frames in an attempt to create ventilation as others sprayed the flames, sending water gushing out the building.

During the battle with the inferno, three firefighters suffered minor injuries. EMS rushed those firefighters to New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Hospital, and one resident who suffered a minor injury to Lincoln Hospital. All victims were reportedly in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The FDNY said the fire was placed under control at 11:43 a.m. The cause is under investigation.