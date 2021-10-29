Three in custody following reported shooting that left man dead in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Three people are in custody for drugs and a man was found dead inside a Brooklyn apartment on Thursday.

According to police, at 6:51 p.m. on Oct. 28 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at 7 Hegeman Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers entered an apartment and found two women and one man inside that were in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The three were taken into custody without incident with charges pending against them.

Officers were given information about the location of the gun that shots were fired from in the apartment. When police came back to recover it, they found an unidentified man under the bed, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.