Three stabbed outside Hell’s Kitchen club

Three clubgoers were stabbed early Sunday morning by a group of men who allegedly ambushed them outside a Hell’s Kitchen club, police said.

The unidentified men, who were in their twenties, police said, were leaving the Hudson Terrace club on W. 46th Street and 11th Avenue around 3:15 a.m. when the seven suspects allegedly approached them.

The suspects, also in their 20s, stabbed the three victims several times in their backs and torsos before fleeing the scene, police said.

Two of the victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center and the other was taken to St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center. None of the victims had life threatening injuries, a police spokesman said.

The suspects were still wanted as of Sunday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing, according to the NYPD.