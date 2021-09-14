Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Tickets are now available for the city’s latest immersive experience that is complete with world-class food, design and a killer view of the five boroughs.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is a 65,000 square foot, four-level entertainment space that was designed by Snøhetta. The immersive experience took years to conceive and develop by leading experts in the field. SL Green Realty Corp. launches ticket sales on Sept. 14 for the space, which is slated to open on Oct. 21.

“The excitement surrounding SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has been overwhelming. Now that we are finally able to offer a glimpse into the awe-inspiring, multi-level and multi-room immersive art experience that is Air, people will begin to understand how different this destination is from any other in the world,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green. “We can’t wait to welcome New Yorkers and visitors to New York to experience this truly unique destination right in the heart of Manhattan connected to Grand Central Terminal. People are going to want to come back to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt again and again.”

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt boasts a unique design that has incredible views of the entire city. The space also has levitation sky boxes that allow guests to step out from the envelope of the building and stand on transparent glass 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue, and Ascent, an all-glass elevator a transparent glass floor, will take guests from the terrace level up the side of the building to over 1,200 feet (364 meters), nesting at the highest viewing point in midtown Manhattan. Guests can also experience the Après sky lounge, the Summit Terrace, an open-air viewing spot that wraps around the south and west sides of One Vanderbilt, and Air, which is SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s walk-through art experience.

“In addition to its remarkable materiality, Air is a living, breathing entity, expressed through its multisensory use of sound, lighting and production design. It’s a story that evolves with each successive space, bringing visitors deeper and deeper into the experience until finally, they become part of it. Though Air is deeply personal, the experience reveals a shared consciousness, inviting visitors of any age to revel in collective wonder,” says Kenzo Digital, Artist and CEO, Kenzo Digital Immersive. “Through its boundless juxtapositions of form, Air compels you to live in the present moment: calm, aware and free.”

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt will have food experiences on-site provided by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events. The space will have indoor and outdoor bars, an all-day lounge and cafe, and locations to grab elevated snacks. A full menu will be released closer to opening day.

“Our team is proud to add additional flavor to this thrilling new destination that will place a resounding exclamation point on New York City’s renaissance,” said Meyer.

Upon opening, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt will operate in accordance with the current COVID-19 mandates set by the State of New York, New York City and CDC guidelines and mandates. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is set up with UV-c light sanitization and MERV 16 air filtration, and 9-stage volatile organic compound (VOC) HEPA Filters to ensure the highest air quality and cleanest surfaces.

Tickets will start at $39 for adults, with special online discounts for New York City residents. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt will initially be open from Thursdays—Sundays.

For more information and to purchase tickets to experience SUMMIT One Vanderbilt beginning October 21, visit www.summitov.com. Follow SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on Instagram and Facebook at @summitov.