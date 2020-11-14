Tickets now on sale for The Rink at Rockefeller Center this holiday season | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A New York City staple for the holiday season is officially opening this month with a shorter schedule than usual.

Tishman Speyer announced that The Rink at Rockefeller Center will open for the 2020/21 season on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Due to construction around the Rink, the season will run through Jan. 17, 2021.

The Rink will be open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight. Tickets must be purchased in advance online — in an effort to maintain social distancing, the number of skaters on the ice will be limited.

Daily admission prices will range from $10 to $35 per person depending on the age of the skater and the time of day. Skate rentals are available for $15 or guests can bring their own ice skates. Discounted tickets and discounted skate rentals are available during the first and last sessions each day, and skaters also have the option of purchasing VIP packages in partnership with City Winery. A complete list of ticketing options can be found online.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.skatingatrockefellercenter.com. The Rink is located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues.