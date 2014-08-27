Time Warner Cable outage reported nationwide

Do you know where you were the morning of August 27, 2014, aka the day of the #TWCOutage?

Although many on social media joked about Wednesday’s Time Warner Cable outage, Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t appear to be laughing. He asked the Department of Public Service to investigate the disruption as part of the review into TWC’s merger with Comcast.

“Dependable Internet service is a vital link in our daily lives and telecommunications companies have a responsibility to deliver reliable service to their customers,” Cuomo said in a statement.

In a strange coincidence, the outage came just one day after the company agreed to pay $1.1 million to federal regulators for not filing proper paperwork to report multiple outages in 2013, Reuters reported.

The TWC outages were reported nationwide early Wednesday, and the company confirmed at 7 a.m. via Twitter that they are “working to restore services to all areas as quickly as possible; no ETR [Estimated Time of Recovery].”

Time Warner Cable told Mashable that service was largely restored by 6 a.m., although outage maps indicated it continued until at least 8 a.m.

According to “Good Morning America,” Time Warner Cable said the outage was due to “‘an issue with [the] ‘Internet backbone’ during routine maintenance.”

Time Warner Cable spokesman Bobby Amirshahi told Reuters the outage affected the Internet and On-Demand services.

According to DownDetector.com, Time Warner Cable outages spiked at 4 a.m. and continued through 7 a.m. The most reported problems were Internet outage (93 percent of complaints), according to DownDetector.com

Internet users (those who could get on the Internet, that is) took to social media to complain.

“Is it a snow day? #TheDayWithoutInternet #TWCOutage,” tweeted Lauren Hall.