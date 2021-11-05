Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It’s that time of the year again! Times Square Alliance unveiled their holiday Show Globes, located on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Street in Times Square. They are partnering up with local businesses to offer great deals throughout this holiday season until Dec. 26.

Show Globes are a representation to celebrate the creativity of Broadway designers and the power of live theater. Guest are welcome to take photos in front of these Show Globes and admire the imagination and talent that gives life to every show.

“The Times Square Alliance partnered with Serino Coyne, a live entertainment advertising and marketing agency, on the curation and development of this “Show Globes” exhibition and selected a diverse combination of all-time classic Broadway and more recent hit shows,” said TJ Witham, Vice President, Communications for the Times Square Alliance. “Show Globes are a public installation of large-scale snow globes featuring designs inspired by hit shows currently playing on Broadway. This year we have Show Globes inspired by Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Wicked.”

To celebrate the opening day, the event featured a performance from Mark Nadler to welcome back the Show Globes for Holiday 2021. People gather around the PlayBill’s Piano Of Hope to listen to Nadler sing Broadway and holiday tunes while eating glazed donuts provided by Krispy Kreme.

“Yesterday was electric in Times Square as we unveiled the Show Globes,” said Witham. “Tom Harris, the Alliance President welcomed people celebrating the power of Broadway as both a driver of our economy and our humanity. He introduced Mark Nadler, the internationally acclaimed singer, pianist, comedian, and the recipient of the 2015 Broadway World Editor’s Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year, who performed Broadway and holiday tunes, along with a medley of songs from each of the shows. He played on the Playbill Sing for Hope piano. The event ended with a huge confetti moment as the globes were officially opened for the public to enjoy.”

Times Square Alliance is also kicking off the holiday shopping and dining season with special deals and offers from local restaurants, shops, and attractions. Like Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square will be offering an exclusive holiday sweet personalization bar. In addition, Playbill along with the conjunction with Show Globes has an online store where people can browse through their favorite shows to buy special ornaments, mugs, posters, attire, and other items. Also, to satisfy people’s hunger, Tito Murphy’s located on 346 West 46th Street is a lively cantina that sells authentic Mexican Cuisine and the restaurant is offering free dessert of churros, tres leches, or flan this holiday season.

“Some featured deals include 20% off lunch at the Broadway Lounge in the Marriott Marquis,” said Witham. “A free drink or dessert at Bacall’s Family Steakhouse, Tito Murphy’s, Carmine’s, or Virgil’s Real Barbeque; 10% off at businesses like LOFT, Amorino, Citizen Watch, John’s of Times Square, and Michiko Rehearsal Studios, discounted admission to Madame Tussauds and many more!”

Come out to Times Square to view these fabulous Show Globes and enjoy discounts from participating local businesses. For more information visit www.TSQ.org/holidaydeals and www.TSq.org.