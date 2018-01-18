Two suspects were arrested Wednesday after a police officer was hit by the driver of a speeding car in Times Square Saturday, the NYPD said.

Charges were pending Thursday morning against 20-year-old Arfhy Santos and 24-year-old William Lopez, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear which one was the driver of the black Mercedes Benz sedan that hit the officer.

The officer had walked up to the sedan near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 43rd Street after he noticed it driving recklessly, video of the encounter shows.

Instead of stopping, the driver speeds up, hitting the officer and knocking him to the ground. The officer is then seen chasing after the car, but the driver fled on West 42nd Street, cops said.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his legs and back, police said.