Times Square Spider-man fights man for ‘harassing’ street performers, onlooker captures it on video

With great power, so too must come great ability to knock some heads.

In a video posted to social media earlier Thursday, a Times Square performer dressed as Spider-man is seen fighting with a man in a hat and black t-shirt in front of a crowd of pedestrians near the Toys ‘R Us.

In the video, Spider-man wrestles with the other man–call him “Regular Man,” since he neglected to provide his super villain alias–before getting him in a headlock and punching him repeatedly and knocking him to the ground. Clearly he’s no Green Goblin.

The video doesn’t show the beginning of the fight, but Geoff Goldberg, the man who shot the video of the brawl, said Regular Man had been bothering tourists and performers before the fight broke out.

“The guy was harassing a number of performers, other costumed folks,” Goldberg told the New York Post. “They’ve notoriously had issues with him in the past.”

No arrests were reported immediately after the fight ended, and it’s unclear what became of either Spider-man or Regular Man, as neither were able to web-sling away from the scene.

What is clear is it’s only a matter of time before the vanquished foe adopts a colorful, animal-themed super villain persona to exact his revenge upon the wall-crawler in a later issue.