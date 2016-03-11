Times Square topless women turn heads, draw backlash

The topless duo dubbed “desnudas” were cladded in paint across their chests and little else.

Topless performers pose for pictures with tourists in Times Square, Manhattan, on Aug. 18, 2015. The city is looking for ways to legally rein in the behavior of topless women, cartoon mascots, beggars and others who are hustling tourists and passersby for cash in Times Square. Photo Credit: Gooding & Company / Mathieu Heurtault

One day after City Council aimed to clean up Times Square, two topless women were out in the pedestrian walking, taking photos with hundreds of people to the shock of many.

The topless duo dubbed “desnudas” were cladded in paint across their chests and little else.

“I was shocked, especially because I’ve got an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old with me, both in Catholic school,” said David Ciampi, a 47-year-old consultant from Connecticut who veered his son away from the women as they walked past. “They need to put some restraint on it, this is a place where families are walking.”

On Tuesday, New York City Councilman, Dan Garodnick (D-Manhattan), introduced a bill aimed at regulating the topless painted women, costumed panhandlers and other peddlers who hustle for tips in Times Square.

“We were here before the naked ladies and we’re a positive part of Times Square,” said Abdel Elkhezzani, a 36-year-old from Astoria who was dressed as Spiderman. “They’re using (the topless women) to get rid of us.”

Another costume character, Jose Escalona,42, of Harlem who was dressed as Batman agreed. “This is a public place,” Escalona said. “If they ban us I will be the first person arrested for standing up for my rights and I will sue the city.”

This isn’t the city’s first attempt to regulate Times Square panhandlers. Last October the city formed a Times Square Task Force in response to the topless women, and the NYPD has its own unit dedicated to patrolling Times Square.

Many reports of aggression and harassment by costumed panhandlers towards tourists spurred the uproar but focus has since shifted towards the topless women who first appeared about four years ago.

“It enforces the stereotype that women are objects,” said Elise Yost, a 19-year-old college student from Wisconsin. “I’m for limited govt but I don’t think that they should be doing this.”

Despite the uproar from City Council and the public many tourists and New Yorkers thought the duo had the right to panhandle, including some who were offended by the scene.

“The difficulty is with kids, some come here with their patents to take photos with Woody (from “Toy Story”) and Spiderman and they’ve got to see this,” said Daniel Rodger, 31, who was visiting Times Square from London. “But I guess everyone’s got to make a living.”