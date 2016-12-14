Toddler dies after fire in Brooklyn apartment, FDNY says

Six other people were injured, the FDNY said.

A 1-year-old child died after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn apartment Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The FDNY responded to a call about a fire at 8:35 a.m. on the 13th floor of 260 Mother Gaston Blvd. in Brownsville. The fire was brought under control at 9:20 a.m.

The child, identified as Ivan Baez, was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Six other people, including an 8-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, were taken to area hospitals in stable condition for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor injuries, according to police.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

The FDNY said 84 firefighters responded to the scene.