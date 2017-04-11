Toddler found alone on Staten Island street by officers, NYPD says

The child was discovered by police officers on Getz Avenue around 1:15 p.m., cops said.

An 18-month-old boy who was found wandering the street on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon has been reunited with his family, police said.

The boy was discovered by police officers on Getz Avenue near Arthur Kill Road around 1:15 p.m., per an NYPD spokesman. He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital for evaluation.

About an hour after the boy was found, a police source said cops received a 911 call about a missing child in the same area.

The boy’s parents, who have eight children, were in separate parts of the house and believed the other had been watching the toddler when he wandered off, the source said.

The mother and child were reunited at the hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to the source.

Police said no criminality is suspected and no charges have been filed.