New Yorkers took to the streets on Sunday to free the nips – literally.

In honor of the annual GoTopless Day, women gathered in Manhattan to promote their right to bare their breasts in public.

The march and rally was one of several that were held across the country and internationally on Sunday.

In New York, it has been legal for women to be topless in public since 1992, but it remains outlawed in several states. Advocates also say they hope that the Manhattan parade helps normalize that act of going topless.

Scroll down to see (safe for work) photos of the event.

Women march in the parade, which falls before Women's Equality Day, recognizing when women were given the right to vote in the U.S.

One marcher advertises the Go Topless website front and center.

Another uses a face mask to send a message.