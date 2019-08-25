LATEST PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
News

Topless parade in NYC: Photos of the Manhattan march and rally

By amNewYork staff
Print

New Yorkers took to the streets on Sunday to free the nips – literally.

In honor of the annual GoTopless Day, women gathered in Manhattan to promote their right to bare their breasts in public.

The march and rally was one of several that were held across the country and internationally on Sunday. 

In New York, it has been legal for women to be topless in public since 1992, but it remains outlawed in several states. Advocates also say they hope that the Manhattan parade helps normalize that act of going topless.

Scroll down to see (safe for work) photos of the event.

Women march in the parade, which falls before
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Women march in the parade, which falls before Women's Equality Day, recognizing when women were given the right to vote in the U.S.

One marcher advertises the Go Topless website front
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

One marcher advertises the Go Topless website front and center.

Another uses a face mask to send a
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Another uses a face mask to send a message.

Men came out to support the cause, too.
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Men came out to support the cause, too.

By amNewYork staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

The NYPD and Eric Garner's family on Thursday Reaction to police supervisor losing 20 vacation days over Garner death
Lawyers with Jeff Anderson & Associates, who are 7 sex abuse suits filed against Boy Scouts in NYC
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo launched a statewide survey Check out NY state's potential license plates
The sister of an NYPD veteran who apparently Sister of cop who apparently killed self says she asked for help for brother
Two dozen Democrats are running for president in Crowded field of Democrats in 2020 race
Forty-seven years later, bolstered by 25 other allegations Attempts 'to get justice,' with the Child Victims Act in force