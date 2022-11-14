Trans advocates and far-right protesters battle outside of City Hall, leading to numerous arrests

Far-right demonstrators clashed with counter-protesters Monday outside of City Hall during a demonstration over transgender rights, leading to numerous arrests.

A group of transphobic agitators attempted to spread a message of LGBTQA+ intolerance at around noon on Nov. 14 but were instead met by members of the LGBTQA+ community and their supporters.

The far-right group gathered inside a small pen on the sidewalk in the shadow of City Hall flanked by private security guards. As more counter protesters appeared, security began pummeling those who attempted to gain access to the area, leading to mayhem.

Responding NYPD officers brutally tackled and arrested several involved with the scuffle before both groups began wrestling for control of the sidewalk. Protesters screeched in pain as the NYPD and demonstrators drove their bodies against the metal railings, sending human beings hurtling over one another.

“Just go home! Just go home!” Just go home!” LGBTQA+ activists chanted at their conservative rivals during the chaos.

Protesters charge against Transphobic rally outside of City Hall. pic.twitter.com/rvVPemnXlQ — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) November 14, 2022

Officers literally beat swarms of hands away from the railings as anger swelled. Several more individuals were cuffed while more cops arrived, demanding the sidewalk be cleared.

Transgender advocates deemed their counterparts fascists while asking what business they have speaking on their autonomy.

Calling the demonstration a fight for the female sex class, the far-right protesters held hateful signs reading, “Wake up USA, Transing Kids is not okay.”

Protesters stood their ground refusing to vacate the area, leading to further brawls. The standoff lasted several hours before the groups settled to a mere shouting match.

According to NYPD sources, nine protesters were arrested.