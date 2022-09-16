A man admitted to murdering his mother in a Tribeca apartment back in January 2019, prosecutors announced Friday.

Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree. He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 18, where Eng faces 18 to 22 years in prison.

“This was a brutal and shocking murder of the defendant’s own mother, and while nothing can undo this tragedy, today’s guilty plea represents an important step towards justice. My thoughts are with those who continue to mourn Ms. Chin’s loss,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2019 Eng reported his mother Paula Chin had been missing for several days. In reality, Eng had beaten and stabbed Chin to death in their shared Tribeca apartment in an attempt to accelerate his inheritance.

After the murder, Eng sanitized the apartment and, with the help of two others, moved the body to the family home in Morristown, New Jersey. Chin’s body was found stuffed in a garbage container at the home with multiple stab wounds and signs of blunt impact to her head. Bloody rubber gloves were found during the investigation, along with blood stains and duct tape.

Eng said in a series of text messages that he stated “I’m free,” and that he “got rid of [his] problem.” Within days of the murder, Eng proceeded to start the process of changing the passwords on Chin’s bank accounts, searching for inheritance lawyers and researching ways to dipose his mother’s body, including a Google search for “diy bone meal.”