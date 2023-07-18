Trio indicted for fatal drive-by shooting of bystander from Egypt who was visiting son: DA Bragg

The deli at the corner of West 162nd Street and Broadway, where Reda Girgis was gunned down on May 23, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Three men were indicted Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court for the drive-by shooting and murder of a bystander in front of a Washington Heights deli.

Jonadel Lakard, 23, Raheam Steed, 22, and Kelwin Sanchez, 19, were all charged with one count of murder in the second degree. Lakard and Steed, both of Manhattan, were also charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Sanchez, of Yonkers, was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The victim, Reda Girgis, 66, was visiting his son and daughter-in-law, and future grandchild, from Egypt. He was killed outside of his son’s deli, ChopCheese Deli.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that the defendants allegedly participated in a retaliatory shooting that killed an innocent bystander.

“Mr. Girgis, a soon-to-be grandfather excited to share in a joyous time with his family, was taken away from them far too soon,” Bragg said. “The defendants also posed a significant threat to others in the community when, without any regard for innocent bystanders, they allegedly sprayed bullets out of a moving vehicle.”

On May 23 around 7 p.m., Lakard, Sanchez, Steed, and another individual drove by ChopCheese Deli near West 162nd Street and Broadway. The four of them drove past the deli again and allegedly fired shots from the passenger side of the vehicle towards several young men whom they considered to be rivals.

Girgis was standing close to the scene and was shot in the head. He collapsed as others ran from the area. Girgis was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

The shooters left the scene in the vehicle. Using video surveillance footage, New York City Police Department tracked Steed and Lakard to their apartments and executed search warrants. Officers found a firearm in Lakard’s apartment and clothing that he had appeared to be wearing at the shooting. Firearms, according to authorities, were also recovered from Steed’s apartment.

Sanchez was arrested outside of his home wearing what also appeared to be the same clothes from the shooting.