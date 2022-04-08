Trio sought for stealing several cellphones from stores across New York City

Cops are looking for three crooks who burglarized 18 different cellphone stores across Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx over the course of five months.

It was reported to police that between 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2021 and 4:30 a.m. on April 4, 2022, the suspects successfully entered 18 cellphone stores by breaking the front door lock or smashing the glass in order to enter through the front door. The suspects atempted to enter two more stores but were unsuccessful.

Once inside, the crooks took Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones before fleeing the scene. In five of the incidents, the suspects fled in a black and gray Honda Element — in the other 15 incidents, the suspects fled on a green moped or a black moped.

The NYPD released video of the suspects taken from surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.