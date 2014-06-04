Truck driver killed by flying manhole cover, crash

A tractor trailer driver died Wednesday when a manhole cover in the Bronx flew up and crashed through his windshield, causing him to lose control and crash into another large truck, police said.

Jose Duran, 35, was driving in the middle lane of the Cross Bronx Expressway at 5:30 a.m. when the manhole cover crashed through the front windshield and struck him in the head. The cover apparently was loosened after another motorist drove over it, police said.

Duran, of Springfield, Massachusetts, then lost control of the truck and crashed into the back of another tractor-trailer passing in the left lane.

Duran was initially pinned but eventually taken to Lincoln Hospital where he later died. The 31-year-old driver of the second truck was unharmed, police said.