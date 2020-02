The back wheel of the driver side rolled over the man, police said.

A man was killed in Brooklyn on Thursday when a tractor trailer attempting to park ran him over, police said.

The tractor trailer’s driver side rear wheel rolled over the man as the vehicle approached a parking spot near Brigham Street and Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay around 7:45 a.m.

The victim was not identified by police. He appeared to be homeless, according to a law enforcement official.

The driver remained on the scene, police said, and no criminality is suspected.